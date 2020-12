Multiple recommendations approved by the BOIE involve covering over open courtyard-like spaces in Centre Block, a step PSPC says is ‘essential’ to its plans to make the building carbon neutral.

Centre Block's Hall of Honour is pictured on Dec. 2, facing north. Among the recent plans approved by the Board of Internal Economy was one to enclose the courtyard-like space above the hall and construct an infill that would offer new space on the fourth, fifth, and sixth floors of the building. The exact use of that space is still to be determined.