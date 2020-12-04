Vaccine briefings could help manage public expectations around pace of rollout, say experts

The Trudeau government’s move to start holding weekly briefings on the distribution of vaccines against the novel coronavirus could dispel concerns among the pandemic-weary public about the pace of the rollout—as long officials are upfront about the knowns and unknowns, say political experts and scientists.

Weekly briefings around the logistics, distribution, and allocation of vaccines started in late November. They feature officials involved in the design and oversight of the process, including Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin, who runs point on the logistics, Health Canada’s Dr. Supriya Sharma, who, as chief medical adviser, fields queries on the department’s regulatory process, and Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer.

Dr. Alan Bernstein, president and CEO of CIFAR, Canadian-based global research organization, said the broader public might not recall every figure shared, but offering granular, tangible details about the logistics can be reassuring.

He pointed to how Procurement Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, Ont.) noted in an earlier briefing that Ottawa procured 126 cold and ultracold freezers to store vaccine doses on order from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the two leading candidates. “She had a specific number, which made it sound more real to me,” said Dr. Bernstein, who sits on the feds’ COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, which advised the government in assembling its portfolio of seven candidates.

The Trudeau Liberals have been on the defensive in recent weeks following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s (Papineau, Que.) remarks suggesting Canada likely won’t be first in line to administer the two-dose shots and could see other countries—namely, the United States, Britain, and France—start a few weeks earlier. On Dec. 2, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to give Pfizer’s vaccine the green light. The United States plans to make a decision Dec. 10, while Canada could be on track to approve it within a week or so, according to CBC.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) tabled a motion earlier this week calling on the government to give a “status update” on the rollout, including the date each vaccine candidate could be distributed and whether there will be federal guidance on priority groups, by Dec. 16.

So far, the government hasn’t offered precise timelines for when it expects the first several shipments of vaccine to land on Canada’s shores. It’s projected that some six million doses for three million Canadians could be received within the first quarter of 2021, with the first package expected sometime in January.

Dr. Bernstein said communicating hard timelines would be akin to speculating, given that much depends on how quickly Pfizer and Moderna—whose candidates are furthest along in the regulatory process—can scale up production of their vaccines, the first produced using novel messenger RNA technology that are on track to be approved.

Public health officials said the regulator has to ensure that quality of the vaccine doses destined for Canada is up to par.

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said the government should be upfront about the timelines it’s operating on, but cautioned against “scoring” political points “on the back of this process.”

“The way the question [around timelines] has been answered at Question Period, it provokes more questions. … It’s a simple question to answer whether we know when we can reasonably expect the first doses of the vaccine to arrive in Canada,” said Ms. Paul in an interview with The Hill Times. “If they know, they should say what the approximate date is, and if they don’t, they should just say that.

Beyond those key details, Ms. Paul said the public needs to be reassured that the system for what’s expected to be a limited supply, initially, is going to be fair and “guided by nothing more than what’s” in their best interest.

“The key is to make sure that process is completely non-politicized, that it’s exclusively driven by the science, by the recommendations of the experts,” said Ms. Paul. “The entire vaccine production and distribution process has to be completely non-political and non-partisan.”

Though Mr. Trudeau has resumed his own routine briefings held separately at Rideau Cottage, military and public health officials have been front and centre during the two weekly technical briefings that have been held to date. Those officials told reporters on Dec. 3 that provinces have been told to mark Dec. 14 as the date by which their sites have to be ready to receive the first shipments.

In anticipation that vaccines could be ready for release in the first few months of 2021, military personnel have been embedded within the Public Heath Agency of Canada since late spring, plotting out potential hurdles in transporting the vaccines in a country as geographically large and diverse as Canada.

Dr. Bernstein said while much hinges on the federal government’s ability to ensure the allotted shipments of vaccine doses and ancillary materials like syringes and dry ice arrive on time, many other logistical questions fall on the provinces to answer since health care falls under their jurisdiction.

It’s ultimately up to the provinces to set their priority list, with the expectation that the guidelines recommended by the feds will be used to help inform those decisions. Ottawa, for its part, turned to an expert committee for advice on that list, which released its preliminary recommendations last month.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Health Canada is in the midst of finalizing its guidance.

“I live in Ontario, so I’d like to know from my provincial government, ‘Where am I in the priority list? And wherever that is, where do I go to get vaccinated?’ ” said Dr. Bernstein “If you compare that to voting day, we’re given all kinds of detailed information. If you want advanced voting, ‘Here’s what you do.’ ”

Alberta said it plans to reserve its first shots for seniors and front-line health care workers on duty at ICUs, units reserved for COVID cases, and crowded hospitals, according to CTV.

Jackie Choquette, vice-president with Crestview Strategy, said the federal government is “walking a tightrope,” politically, in trying to build public confidence in the process, even as its hands might be tied on issues falling under the provinces’ purview. “The role of Health Canada is to ensure that Canadians receive the same level of care no matter where you are in the province, but ultimately, the federal government will need to work with the provincial governments,” she said. “Throughout the pandemic, premiers have been pretty good at putting politics aside and getting to the business of the public health emergencies; we need that goodwill to continue.”

Aside from ensuring they’re coordinating on the distribution, the federal government also has to work with provinces to make sure there’s a record-keeping system in place to track who has received a vaccine and when they’re due for the second shot, said Dr. Alice Zwerling, assistant professor at University of Ottawa’s school of epidemiology and public health.

With the stakes high in ensuring people are protected against the coronavirus, and doses in limited supply, Dr. Zwerling said, there need to be good systems in place to record data such as where shots were administered, the strain of vaccination, and to issue alerts to schedule a follow-up appointment for the second dose.

“Organization will be the key to reducing wastage,” she said, noting that studies have broadly shown that immunization campaigns can see wastage of up to 20 per cent. For example, there can be short window between when a vaccine has to be administered after it’s been diluted in anticipation of its use.

Dr. Bernstein agreed. “We want to make sure that people actually get the full course of treatment of dosage, so that they’re fully protected,” he said. “It should be a harmonized one across the provinces, because we need to collect that data as quickly as possible.”

Setting up that type of system in Canada will easier than in the United States, where health care is largely privatized, he added. Over time, those records could also help determine and identify which strain of the seven vaccines Canada has ordered could be more effective for certain demographics.

“We may not know from initial vaccines, but we can follow people,” he said. “It’s really important for the world to know that.”

The Hill Times