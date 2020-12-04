New bill seeks to ensure that victims’ rights are being respected

On Dec. 1, I presented Bill S-219—An Act to Amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (disclosure of information to victims), alongside Conservative Oshawa, Ont., MP Colin Carrie and Lakeland, Alta., MP Shannon Stubbs, public safety and emergency preparedness critic for the official opposition. It was an honour to be joined by two families who are victims’ rights advocates; Lisa Freeman, who became a victim’s rights advocate after her father was tragically murdered in 1991, and Darlene Ryan and Bruno Serre, the family of Brigitte Serre, who was brutally murdered in 2006.