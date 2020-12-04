Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
‘Canadian-style systemic racism’: Black public servants file suit against federal government

News|By Charelle Evelyn
Proposed class-action lawsuit alleges Canada’s application of the Employment Equity Act violates the Charter equality rights of Black employees.

‘Nobody can afford it’: long-term care costs to soar in coming decades, says report by ex-federal Finance Canada official Don Drummond 

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
The newly promised federal cash for long-term care won’t solve the problem, says the finance adviser-turned-Queen’s University professor.

Senate delays decision on Beyak request to reverse its refusal to cover $25,000 bill

By Samantha Wright Allen
Senators suggest non-affiliated Senator Lynn Beyak was contradicting her own case in requesting the Senate cover the bill, but put off the decision to give her ‘one more chance’ to clarify.

Dropping premier approval rates and cooling federal Tory support in key Prairie provinces not a problem for O’Toole, say politicos

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Problems with the vaccine deployment present a political opening but also a risk for Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, who doesn’t have to worry about being ‘painted with the provincial brush,' say strategists.

Feds to miss 2021 target to lift remaining boil-water advisories, pledge to redouble commitment

News|By Beatrice Paez
The $1.5-billion funding boost is being framed as an assurance the government is committed, over the long term, to lifting those remaining advisories and preventing new ones from coming into effect. 

Centre Block renovation budget tops $655-million as post-holiday stonework nears

News 3:06 PM ET
PSPC has settled on leaving intact the bullet holes left behind after a fatal shootout involving RCMP officers, security, and Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who claimed allegiance to the so-called Islamic State.

NDP, Bloc push for Boeing 737 Max crash inquiry as Liberals, Conservatives block effort

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
‘In order to have closure, you need to have truth come out,’ says Chris Moore, who believes an inquiry is the best way to get answers about his daughter’s ‘needless’ death in the 2019 crash.

BOIE approves nearly $12-million in new annual House spending

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Plus, the House administration recently published its first-ever disclosure reports, detailing a combined total of more than $9.6-million in expenses.

‘Very important’ embassy inauguration bash, which attracts influential Washington power brokers, up in the air

News|By Neil Moss
A PMO spokesperson wouldn't say if any cabinet members will be headed to Washington next January for Joe Biden's inauguration.
