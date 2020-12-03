Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
News

Senate delays decision on Beyak request to reverse its refusal to cover $25,000 bill

By Samantha Wright Allen      December 3, 2020

Senators suggest non-affiliated Senator Lynn Beyak was contradicting her own case in requesting the Senate cover the bill, but put off the decision to give her ‘one more chance’ to clarify.

Non-affiliated Senator Lynn Beyak says the the Senate should pay for a $25,000 contract with a lawyer that she says should be considered parliamentary business. The Hill Times file photograph
Non-affiliated Senator Lynn Beyak is asking the Senate to pay an outstanding $25,000 contract with a lawyer.

The bulk of the billed advice covers an ethics report recommending her suspension, but Sen. Beyak contended it remained within the parameters of acceptable parliamentary expenses.

Members of the Senate Internal Economy, Budgets and Administration Committee had already rejected the request, but she appeared Dec. 3 before the full committee, appealing to them to reconsider and to clarify what she said was an “understandable misinterpretation” of the contract—namely that it constituted legal counsel.

Though Senators seemed uniformly unconvinced by that argument, they agreed to delay the vote on the $25,515 bill, giving Sen. Beyak “one more chance” to ask Miller Thomson lawyer Gerald Chipeur to provide further clarification. 

Sen. Beyak said she’d originally hired Mr. Chipeur to provide advice on four pieces of legislation, but had to pivot after the Senate Ethics Committee report recommended on April 30, 2019, she be suspended. That suspension ended when Parliament was prorogued. 

The distinction, she argued, is important, because anything a committee covers counts as parliamentary rather than personal business, even if she is the subject. When the Senate Ethics Committee considered Senator suspensions in the past, she said, she always contracted a lawyer to give advice before making a decision on the fate of a colleague.

“In this case the colleague was myself,” said Sen. Beyak, who has not yet paid the bill. 

Appointed in 2013 by then-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, Sen. Beyak has been the subject of considerable scrutiny since 2017 when she stated in the Senate that there were positive experiences in Canada’s residential school system. She drew renewed attention again in 2018, when she posted racist letters after another speech, in which she reiterated residential schools were good for some Indigenous children. In 2018, she was booted from the Conservative caucus, and in 2019, was suspended for a second time related to the controversy, after the Senate Ethics Committee made the recommendation.

“I believe with the facts you have before you, my word that the contract was valid and the duties were performed to my full satisfaction and similar to past contracts, you will come to a favourable conclusion,” Sen. Beyak told Senators. “From the start, it’s been perceived they’re legal expenses and they’re not legal expenses.”

Most Senators remained unmoved, and pushed back throughout the almost 50-minute hearing on what they saw as contradictions in her argument the contract was entirely parliamentary business, rather than legal advice.  

Canadian Senators Group’s Scott Tannas (Alberta), who is the committee’s vice-chair, pointed to a March 2020 clarification from Miller Thomson on the time spent by the contracted lawyer as proof they arrived at the right decision.

Out of the 30 billed hours for time spent, one hour was marked for discussing four pieces of legislation before the Red Chamber—bills C-48, C-69, C-71, C-262—three hours on the Senate Ethics Officer Inquiry, five hours on the Senate Ethics Committee’s report, and the bulk, about 21 hours, preparing her speech before the Chamber vote on her suspension in response to the committee’s recommendation. 

CSG Senator Scott Tannas says the bill outlining how the lawyer spent his time with Sen. Beyak does not ‘square’ with her assertion that it should be considered parliamentary business, and covered by the Senate. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

“How does that square with what you just said?” asked Sen. Tannas, who informed colleagues that the Senate agreed to cover the cost of the one hour touching on legislation.

“It’s fairly simple if you’ve been through the process, but it’s difficult to explain now,” Sen. Beyak replied. She said she chose not to hire counsel after the Ethics Committee declined her request for an extra three weeks to have a lawyer review the committee’s work and provide submissions, and so she didn’t participate.

“There was no point in hiring anyone if I couldn’t have a meaningful meeting with the Senate Ethics Committee,” she said. Sen. Beyak noted the contract was made before the committee’s recommendation on April 30, and the lawyer pivoted his work to focus on the committee’s report and to prepare for a May 9 speech, after which she was suspended. 

“There’s a clear discrepancy here,” agreed Conservative Senator Donald Plett (Landmark, Man.). He suggested the lawyer be asked for further clarification so that the committee can “exhaust all avenues” to make sure they aren’t preventing a colleague from collecting what they’re entitled to.

“I want to give the benefit of doubt,” said Sen. Plett, while acknowledging that, at the moment, he couldn’t agree with her claim.

That clarification may not be coming, with Sen. Tannas noting, in April 2020, the firm told the Senate no additional information would be provided after the March clarification. 

Independent Senator Sabi Marwah, chair of the Senate Internal Economy Committee, says Sen. Beyak’s claim is not a ‘permissible’ Senate expense. The Hill Times file photograph

At one point, a frustrated Independent Senator Sabi Marwah (Ontario), chair of the committee, interrupted Sen. Beyak and shed some light into why the steering committee rejected her original request.

“You’re just contradicting your own case,” said Sen. Marwah.

“Senators are fully allowed to hire outside legal counsel for anything to do with parliamentary business and legislation,” he continued. “What is not permitted is anything that’s not related to parliamentary businesses, in the case of an inquiry or an ethics report or anything [related] to their own personal situation—that’s not a permissible expense.”

Independent Senator Josée Forest-Niesing (Ontario) also noted the documents “quite clearly” show the lawyer spent “a considerable number of hours advising” her, but didn’t charge the total time spent, which was closer to 100 hours. 

“My review of the documentation led me to conclude the benefit of the doubt was, in fact, given, ample opportunity was provided for clarification of the breakdown of legal expenses,” said Sen. Forest-Niesing.

To CSG Senator Larry Campbell, the contracted hours “all have to do with the suspension” and observed for the time spent on her Senate address, it “must have been one heck of a speech.”

“From where I’m sitting, we should be paying about $800 on [the] bill,” said Sen. Campbell (British Columbia) in reference to the hour billed related to legislation. 

After refusing to apologize for years for the letters the Senate Ethics Officer deemed to be racist, in February, Sen. Beyak flipped course and told the Chamber she “unreservedly” apologized and repeated the same in a June apology. That, coupled with anti-racism training she took, led to the Ethics Committee to recommend in July she be reinstated to the Senate and start receiving her salary and office stipends again. That Red Chamber vote never happened, because prorogation prompted her immediate return.

swallen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

Samantha Wright Allen

Samantha Wright Allen is a reporter for The Hill Times.
- swallen@hilltimes.com

