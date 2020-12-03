Canadians being left in the dark on changes to assisted death, as court-imposed deadline approaches

New legislation that will have a tremendous impact on the lives and deaths of Canadians, Bill C-7, is in committee this week. The bill is a response to a Quebec court decision that rendered unconstitutional the clause in the existing assisted suicide legislation requiring that one’s death be “reasonably foreseeable” for a patient to qualify for assisted death. The Court also sought to impose a short time frame for the federal government to introduce compliant legislation.
Sponsored Content
By Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division - Canada
Enter your email address to
register a free account.