Looming changes to assisted-dying law put persons with disabilities at risk

Problems with the vaccine deployment present a political opening but also a risk for Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, who doesn’t have to worry about being ‘painted with the provincial brush,' say strategists.
PSPC has settled on leaving intact the bullet holes left behind after a fatal shootout involving RCMP officers, security, and Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who claimed allegiance to the so-called Islamic State.
The withholding of specifics in the economic statement is part of a longer-term fiscal and electoral strategy to assure different groups the government has their back, says McGill University professor Daniel Béland.
Two names have emerged stating their intentions of running for the party’s nomination in the riding so far, including long-time Conservative staffer Melissa Lantsman as well as Progressive Conservative MPP Gila Martow.