‘Very important’ embassy inauguration bash, which attracts influential Washington power brokers, up in the air

U.S. inauguration festivities will dominate the social scene in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2021, but plans for the ever-important invitation-only bash at the Canadian Embassy, which serves as an important venue to attract American decision-makers to the embassy and build relationships, are up in the air.

The embassy sits steps away from the ceremony on Capitol Hill and its location on Pennsylvania Avenue gives guests a prime view of the inaugural parade as the U.S. president heads to the White House.

“If you’re not invited to Capitol Hill, the best viewing of the inauguration and the inauguration parade is from the sixth floor of the Canadian Embassy,” said Jon Allen, who was the assistant deputy minister for the Americas in Canada’s foreign service from 2010 to 2012 and a past minister of political affairs at the embassy.

“You wouldn’t believe how much time is spent trying to attract important people—important to the Democratic Party—to this inaugural event,” he said.

He noted that although the people who come into the embassy aren’t the most high-profile of the new administration as those individuals are invited to the ceremony on Capitol Hill, he said there’s only so many people invited to the main event, which allows the embassy to attract others of influence.

“You try and get these people to the embassy and entertain them and have them watch the inauguration and get as much information out of them as you can,” said Mr. Allen, adding that the event serves as the kick-off diplomatic event for making contacts with a new administration.

In the past, the embassy’s bash has attracted then-future Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator John McCain, as well as past House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, and then-West Virginia Governor and future Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

More than 1,800 invited guests attended the event in 2017, including a number of Canadian officials, as well as diplomats, lobbyists, and business leaders. The embassy is located away from Washington’s Embassy Row and is the only foreign mission positioned on the inaugural parade route. Canada’s embassy is led by Ambassador Kirsten Hillman.

Multiple cabinet members were in Washington for the bash in 2017 and other events around Washington, including then-foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale, Ont.), Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan (Vancouver South, B.C.), then-natural resources minister Jim Carr (Winnipeg South Centre, Man.), and past Liberal MP Andrew Leslie, who at the time was Ms. Freeland’s parliamentary secretary tapped with Canada-U.S. relations. During the Harper years, then-foreign affairs minister John Baird was in Washington for U.S. president Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration and then-immigration minister Jason Kenney and environment minister Peter Kent (Thornhill, Ont.) were in town for the 2009 inaugural events.

A PMO spokesperson didn’t confirm whether any cabinet ministers will be travelling to Washington for next year’s inauguration of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden. A Global Affairs spokesperson told The Hill Times that discussions for the embassy’s event are “ongoing.”

Border restrictions with the U.S. mean that only essential travellers can cross the land border between the two countries and have to quarantine when they return home. Those restrictions have been renewed every month since March, with the current restrictions set to expire on Dec. 21. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) said in an interview with the CBC that he won’t be easing restrictions with any country until the pandemic is “significantly more under control everywhere around the world.”

Mr. Trudeau chose not to travel to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in July to celebrate the new NAFTA coming into force.

Conservative MPs also travelled to Washington for the 2017 inauguration, including then-interim leader Rona Ambrose, and MPs Randy Hoback (Prince Albert, Sask.) and Pierre Paul-Hus (Charlesbourg-Haute-Saint-Charles, Que.).

Mr. Paul-Hus, who is on the executive committee of the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association, said he attended the event as he was already in Washington for a NATO event. But he said he didn’t expect to be back again for the 2021 inauguration.

“I can’t say, first, if I will be invited or not, or second, I can’t say I will go over there because I can’t travel,” he said, although he noted for networking it is important to be there to meet American counterparts and others in Washington.

He said that he is sure that a lot of people will want to be in Washington for the inauguration to meet with counterparts in the U.S., but he said given the pandemic, he anticipates a “very small” event at the embassy.

“It’s not because we don’t want to go, it’s that it’s impossible to,” he said.

Outreach with the U.S. Congress is very important, but it has become “more difficult” with COVID-19. “Each time where its possible to have connections with the Congress or the Senate, it’s very important,” Mr. Paul-Hus said.

The Hill Times contacted a number of members of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group’s executive committee, none of whom said they planned to attend the festivities.

“I would love to be going to the inauguration in Washington but definitely will not be attending because of the pandemic,” said Nova Scotia Senator Jane Cordy, leader of the Progressive Senate Group.

She said that she will be watching the festivities from Canada, noting that in “normal circumstances” it would be “important” to have Canadian Parliamentarians at the event.

“It is very important that we continue to make connections with our American colleagues, particularly the newer ones. Hopefully the meetings in Washington with American Representatives and Senators can restart later in the spring and, if not, then hopefully we can arrange to meet virtually. It is always important to continue the dialogue,” she said in an email.

Liberal MP John McKay (Scarborough-Guildwood, Ont.), a vice-chair of the Interparliamentary Group, said he has never been to an inauguration and doesn’t anticipate that he will this year.

He said if senior cabinet members can’t travel for the inauguration, it is a necessity to develop “an alternate form of presence.”

He said the process of networking with a new administration should run more smoothly this time than in 2017 at the executive level, especially given Ms. Freeland’s Rolodex. But he said the networking at the legislative level isn’t as advanced.

“You are developing new personal relationships, but you’re trying to rebuild all personal relationships, which have been put on hold for pandemic reasons, but also for electoral reasons. You just can’t get anyone’s attention for the six months prior to November,” he said.

Embassy has no trouble attracting A-list audience, says former diplomat

Former Canadian diplomat Guy Saint-Jacques, who served as deputy head of mission at Canada’s U.S. embassy amid Mr. Obama’s first inauguration, said the event is “very important.”

“You invite key people—key people who have worked in the campaign, key people on the hill, staffers that are on committees, and you invite also Congressmen and Senators,” he said.

He said before the event, embassy officials outline which important guests to network with. “You try to be well organized to make the maximum impression,” he said.

Mr. Saint-Jacques noted that when the inaugural parade has passed the embassy in the past, the ambassador has waited outside with RCMP officers lined up in a “V” formation while wearing their well-known Red Serge uniforms.

“I recall that when Obama came by, he was very pleased to see the RCMP officers, and he waved to [then-ambassador] Michael Wilson as he went by,” he said.

Roy Norton, a former embassy official who was responsible for organizing the bash in 2009, said the embassy has “no trouble” attracting an A-list audience and it has to be “highly selective” on who to invite, noting that it is an opportunity for relationship building.

Mr. Norton said he is “fearful” that the event will be curtailed as you can’t have 2,000 people assembled in close proximity, which he said would be “unfortunate.”

“That’s probably going to have to be crunched reasonably soon,” Mr. Norton said in an interview last month, “because it’s a major operation to mount.”

Former diplomat Colin Robertson, vice-president of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said the event is a great opportunity to build links in Washington.

Mr. Robertson, who worked on Congressional outreach while posted to the embassy, noted that the best conversation he had with Mr. McCain was at the embassy’s inauguration party, when he spoke to the former Arizona Senator for more than an hour during George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005.

“It’s the one opportunity the embassy has where its location really does pay off,” he said, adding that this year’s event will be different.

“It won’t be the same, but you could still invite a smaller group—then you truly pick a few and with social distancing, I think we will still try to do something,” Mr. Robertson said.

nmoss@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times