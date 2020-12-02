Erin O’Toole has fumbled the push for Canada’s 988 suicide hotline

Suicide is serious. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, which has been a source of unprecedented emotional stress, 11 Canadians died by suicide, and dozens more attempted to end their lives, every day. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth; in some Indigenous communities it has reached epidemic levels. Since the upheavals produced by COVID-19 began, calls to Canada’s current national 11-digit hotline and frequently hard-to-find local crisis lines have skyrocketed.