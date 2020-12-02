Polarization in Canada, real or not? 

When leaders act in a polarizing manner, they will breed polarization in the general population.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and new Green Party Leader Annamie Paul. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
OAKVILLE, ONT.—When it comes to politics, we Canadians are becoming increasingly polarized.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
PSPC has settled on leaving intact the bullet holes left behind after a fatal shootout involving RCMP officers, security, and Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, who claimed allegiance to the so-called Islamic State.
The withholding of specifics in the economic statement is part of a longer-term fiscal and electoral strategy to assure different groups the government has their back, says McGill University professor Daniel Béland.
Two names have emerged stating their intentions of running for the party’s nomination in the riding so far, including long-time Conservative staffer Melissa Lantsman as well as Progressive Conservative MPP Gila Martow.