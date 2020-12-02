Freeland’s economic plan puts a chicken in every pot

OTTAWA—The Trudeau government brought down its long-awaited economic statement earlier this week and history was made as it was delivered by Canada’s first-ever female Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. The latter was long overdue. The smaller numbers in the economic statement may be more revealing than the staggering $381-billion deficit and another potential $100-billion stimulus program.
