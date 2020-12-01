Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
From The Hill Times’ Photo Archives

December 1, 2020
Season 4 of The Crown, the smash-hit Netflix fictionalized series about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, is a hot ticket as people binge-watch movies and series during the global pandemic. The Crown’s latest season, which covers 1977 to 1990, and introduces Lady Diana Spencer into the series, her royal wedding to Prince Charles and their rocky marriage, has reportedly attracted 29 million viewers, according to Britain’s Tattler. In real life, Lady Diana who became the Princess of Wales, toured Ontario in 1991 with the Prince of Wales and their two sons, William and Harry. They made stops in Toronto, Sudbury, Kingston, Niagara Falls, and Ottawa, pictured here in October 1991. The Princess of Wales became a global icon before she was killed on Aug. 31, 1997, in a car crash in Paris. The Hill Times photograph by Kate Malloy

