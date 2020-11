Five years into reconciliation, and the government hasn’t added reconciliation nor personal learning for cultural competence as basic knowledge requirements in job descriptions nor performance reviews.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, pictured at a Hill press conference on Oct. 30, 2020. A recent story about a regional executive in Indigenous Services Canada who was accused of not having the basic commitment to reconciliation to do the job well showcases why the generalist manager theory fails us in knowledge-dependant departments, writes Rose LeMay.