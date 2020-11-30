Renewed hopes for humanity in space

The successful launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station on Nov. 15 is a symbolic milestone that should be celebrated. Onboard the commercial launch vehicle were American and Japanese astronauts, who joined the other Russian and American crew already residing in the International Space Station, itself a remarkable example of the power of cooperation in space among many countries around the world. As the Falcon 9 soared into space, the collaborative, cooperative and commercial nature of space was once again clear for all to see.