On the eve of Giving Tuesday, it’s only appropriate that we honour Tracey Hubley’s generous spirit and keep her legacy of commitment to community going. The Tracey J. Hubley Scholarship for Community Leadership will soon be offered at Hubley’s alma mater, the University of Prince Edward Island.

For the team at Summa Strategies, our 2020 was rocked by more than COVID-19. In March of this year, we unexpectedly and tragically lost our fearless leader and company president, Tracey Hubley. She was a giant in Ottawa’s government relations community. With the small-town humility and authenticity of an Islander, she was nothing short of a force to be reckoned with.