News

Race to replace MP Kent as Thornhill’s Conservative on the ballot a chance to ‘bring Conservatives back into the fold’, sign of ‘generational shift’, say early candidates

By Mike Lapointe       November 30, 2020

Only two names have emerged stating their intentions of running for the Conservative party’s nomination in the riding so far, including long-time Tory staffer Melissa Lantsman as well as Progressive Conservative MPP Gila Martow.

Vice-president of national public affairs at Enterprise Canada Melissa Lantsman, left, Progressive Conservative MPP Gila Martow, right. Both are running for the Conservative nomination in Thornhill, Ont. Photograph courtesy of LinkedIn and Twitter

The race to replace veteran MP and former journalist Peter Kent as the Conservative Party’s federal election candidate in Thornhill, Ont., offers an opportunity for the party to provide “Conservatives who have left the movement a reason to come back,” according to long-time Tory staffer Melissa Lantsman who recently announced her intention to run, with Thornhill’s provincial MPP Gila Martow saying one of the reasons she’s running is because the riding is “tougher to hold federally than provincially” following her announcement to run for the job earlier this month.

Mike Lapointe

Mike Lapointe joined the The Hill Times in June 2019 and covers the federal public service, deputy ministers, the Privy Council Office, public service unions, the Phoenix pay system, the machinery of government, and the Parliament Hill media.
- mlapointe@hilltimes.com

Race to replace MP Kent as Thornhill's Conservative on the ballot a chance to 'bring Conservatives back into the fold', sign of 'generational shift', say early candidates

