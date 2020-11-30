‘That’s a tough one’: potential prolonged delay in COVID-19 vaccines for Canadians would be politically ‘explosive’ for Trudeau Liberals, say politicos

If there’s a prolonged gap between when Americans and Canadians get the COVID-19 vaccine, it would become a politically “explosive” issue for the Liberals, raising serious questions about the basic competence of the Trudeau government, potentially costing it the next federal election, say political players.

“It’s become a national party game to ridicule the United States’ handling of COVID-19, and if all of a sudden it’s safer to live in the States than Canada, that will be a weird and ironic shift for people,” said David Herle, a top Liberal strategist and pollster who has advised former Liberal prime ministers and premiers in the past, in an interview with The Hill Times.

On Nov. 24, Prime Minister Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) said that Canadians might not get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany inoculate their citizens. Reuters reported the same day that Mexico could also start immunizing its citizens against COVID-19 as early as next month, depending on the approval of the vaccine in the country. Opposition parties went after Mr. Trudeau, questioning why Canada will be behind other countries in accessing the vaccine. They also demanded that the prime minister provide a specific timeline for when Canadians would start to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Mr. Trudeau said that Canada is behind in getting the vaccine chiefly because of the lack of domestic production facilities. He said that vaccine doses would start to arrive in the early months of 2021 but did not offer any specific timeline. The government has signed contracts for millions of doses with five foreign pharmaceutical companies. Mr. Trudeau also said that his government has already invested millions of dollars to ensure that Canada will have a domestic vaccine production capacity in the future. In a technical briefing for reporters, Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, said Nov. 26 that the vaccine supply will be quite limited at the start and will be given only to high-priority groups, including seniors living in long-term care homes, frontline healthcare workers, and those with underlying health conditions, among others. He said if everything worked out as planned, six million doses could become available by March, which he cautioned is an optimistic projection.

In comparison, according to media reports, 20 million Americans are expected to be inoculated next month, and 30 million every month after.

Speaking to reporters on Nov. 27, Mr. Trudeau said there are “very good chances” for most Canadians to be vaccinated by September, “if things go well.” He also announced the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the former head of Canada’s NATO mission in Iraq, to lead the country’s vaccine roll-out via a Health Canada National Operations Centre.

After Mr. Trudeau conceded publicly last week that Canadians would not get the vaccination at the same time as Americans, Mr. Herle tweeted: “Every day that a vaccine is being distributed in the U.S. but not Canada will be the worst day of the Trudeau government’s life.”

However, he told The Hill Times that this is not a criticism of the government’s procurement policy and is “purely a political observation.” Mr. Herle, who is a host of the popular political podcast called The Herle Burly, explained that since COVID-19 hit the country early this year, Canadians are evaluating the government’s performance based on its handling of the coronavirus and, so far, the Liberal have received a positive evaluation. If the U.S. or other countries’ citizens started to get vaccinated before Canadians, it will be seen as a “failure” of the government.

And it will be even worse if “seemingly lesser jurisdictions, like Mexico,” got the vaccine before Canada, said Mr. Herle. He said that with each passing day that other countries have the vaccine and Canada does not, it will build pressure on the Trudeau government.

“This will, rightly or wrongly, fairly or unfairly, be seen as a failure if other jurisdictions have the vaccine before Canada,” said Mr. Herle. “I don’t think Canadians were expecting that, I don’t think they were preconditioned for that. You can’t explain it in an understandable way because even if you say, ‘Well, gee, we just don’t have the manufacturing capacity,’ it just sounds like an admission of failure or defeat.”

Pollster Darrell Bricker agreed.

“They’re gonna have a lot of explaining to do. I mean, if all of a sudden next door to us in the United States, things get back on track as large parts of the population get vaccinated, and we’re still shutting down in major cities like Toronto and Calgary and Montreal, that’s going to be [a serious political headache] unless there’s a really good explanation for it, of which I can’t think of right now. The potential for this to be pretty explosive is definitely there.”

Mr. Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, said that the Trudeau government should have alerted Canadians about this months ago. Sharing this “unpleasant surprise” at the last minute will likely cause politically troubling reaction from Canadians.

“They may have a very good explanation, but this is going to be one of those things that’s going to be a disappointment for Canadians,” said Mr. Bricker.

But, Mr. Herle said that even if the government had broken this news a few months ago, it still would have been politically problematic.

“Well, preconditioning is always, almost always helpful and gives people time to get accustomed to an idea,” said Mr. Herle. “However, I think, had they started to precondition for this months ago, what it would have done is create pressure on them to fix that problem. I don’t think people would have come to the view of, ‘Well, it’s okay, I guess we’re just going to get it later than Mexico. I think they would have said it’s unacceptable that we’re getting later than Mexico.”

Pollster Greg Lyle, president of Innovative Research, said that, so far, Canadians have been very forgiving if mistakes were made at the provincial or federal level. But if Canadians were late in getting the vaccine then the public’s reaction would depend a lot on how far behind we are. If it’s a matter of a month or so, it might not make a big difference, but a prolonged delay spanning several months will be a major political headache for the government, he said.

Also, Mr. Lyle pointed out, it is in the interest of big pharmaceutical companies to not to be on the wrong side of this issue with the public as it could hurt their brand. He said these companies should be able to provide an adequate amount of vaccine to cover at least the frontline health care workers and then provide a schedule for when they can provide the balance at the earliest possible opportunity.

Mr. Lyle said even though the government is under pressure from the opposition to provide a firm timeline, they should provide it only if they confident about it.

“That would look like they were already so off the mark and then they messed up again. So the problem is that this becomes something that is a test of fundamental confidence.”

Spring election likely off the table, say pundits

Before and during the summer months, a number of political heavyweights, including Mr. Herle, were of the opinion that the government should go to the polls this fall, arguing that COVID-19 was a unique circumstance that happened after the 2019 federal election and considering the massive effort that would require recovering from this situation, the government should ask Canadians for a new mandate. Based on the double-digit polling lead that the federal government was enjoying at the time, the Liberals could have won a majority government.

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives and British Columbia’s New Democrats did convert their minorities into majority governments because of the popularity both provincial governments enjoyed in their respective provinces due to their management of COVID-19. At the time, pundits made the point that the level of popularity the federal Liberals were enjoying would be unsustainable because of the possibility of the economy slipping into a recession or a depression and mistakes highlighted by the media in the handling of the pandemic.

They also argued that if the economy is down and the unemployment rate is high next year, or other unknown challenges arose, it would be an uphill battle for any government to secure another mandate.

Now, the revelations that there will be a delay in Canadians getting their COVID-19 vaccine is the first major surprise that’s likely to negatively affect the Trudeau Liberals electoral fortunes in the next election. Depending on the length of the delay, it’s not known how big the impact would be.

“An election is going to happen under one of two circumstances: one in which the Liberals want one, and one in which the opposition, in a unified fashion, wants one,” said Mr. Herle. “So if those are your two choices, the Liberals should have taken it when they wanted it because … they’re heading into a tough spring. And, again, it’s not a judgment on them. I think every government is heading into a tough spring.”

Up until recently, most political insiders have been of the view that the federal Liberals will trigger an election this spring. But based on the recent development about a potential delay in accessing the vaccine, it’s highly unlikely they would want an election in the spring as it would mean losing the government.

“If they were planning a spring election, and the big story on the front page of The Hill Times is ‘Canadians not getting vaccinated because other governments that we consider to be equivalent-type countries are busy using those vaccines on their own populations,’ that wouldn’t exactly be [when the Liberals] would want to go into an election,” said Mr. Bricker. “That’s a tough one.”

