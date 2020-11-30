On Giving Tuesday, health charities call on government to give

After the flurry of spending on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many Canadians will take part in Giving Tuesday; a global movement where people, charities and businesses join together to encourage giving in ways that help communities thrive. This year, the Canadian Cancer Society, the MS Society of Canada and Heart and Stroke are calling on the government to give to health charities—an integral part of the social fabric of Canada.
