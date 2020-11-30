‘Our goal is to deconstruct the language of Canadian politics’: former Liberal MP Campbell publishes online dictionary of ‘unique Canadian political words, terms, phrases’

Have you ever wondered if there was an online dictionary of unique Canadian political words, terms, and phrases? Well, you’re in luck, because former Liberal MP Barry Campbell, who represented St. Paul’s, Ont., from 1993-1997, and may also be remembered as finance minister Paul Martin‘s parliamentary secretary, has what he calls “the world’s only online dictionary” of federal political Canadiana. It’s called Parli, published by Campbell Strategies, and it’s at https://parli.ca