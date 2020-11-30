Canada and Artemis Accords drive Soviet-era space rules into the 21st century

Finally, after 50 years of relying on broad, Cold War-era rules, Canada and other nations are taking serious steps to establish a modern framework to govern activities in space. Earlier this year, NASA announced the development of the “Artemis Accords,” a set of operational principles to guide the American-led initiative to return humanity to the Moon, seeking input and involvement from other countries.
Sponsored Content
By Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division - Canada
Enter your email address to
register a free account.