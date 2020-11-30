Something is afoot in the Indigenous world

Back in 2015, a campaigning Justin Trudeau promised that he would end all long-term boil water advisories on reserves across Canada within five years. He has had the five years, and nothing has changed on Neskantaga First Nation. Twenty-five years after the boil-water advisory came into force, it is still in place.

The goal for this embryonic 'movement' is not a one-off cheque to sign off on land claims, or a better deal from what, in effect, is the Big Indian Agent in Ottawa. It is to take control of what was taken away centuries ago by generations of colonizers from Europe. It is sovereignty.