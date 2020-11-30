Business leaders committed to making Canada the best country in the world: Goldy Hyder

Re: “Where are the serious leaders from Canada’s business community, the big-picture thinkers about the country’s future?” (The Hill Times, Nov. 23, by David Crane). I was disappointed to read David Crane’s opinion column in your Nov. 23 edition. Mr. Crane suggested that Canada’s business leaders are not “big-picture thinkers.” The leaders with whom I work every day care deeply about Canada and Canadians and are focused on building a stronger and more vibrant country.