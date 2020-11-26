Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

New privacy law gives Canadians more control and greater transparency

By Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains       November 26, 2020

The Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA) legislation that will provide world-leading privacy and data protection for Canadians. It balances our drive for innovation with increased protection of Canadians’ online life, ensuring that all can benefit from the new resources of our digital world.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, pictured Nov. 17, 2020, on the Hill: 'We will also make it easier to share de-identified information between the private and public sector, facilitating research on our most important challenges in fields as diverse as public health, infrastructure, and environmental protection.' The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
The digital transformation is completely changing the way that Canadians access information, buy goods and services, connect with each other, and live in our communities and cities. The ongoing global pandemic has only accelerated this transformation, as we see more small businesses and more individual Canadians moving their activities online and participating in the digital economy.

To be productive, competitive, and innovative—and to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic—we must harness the power of this data and digital economy.

Canadians are sharing more data online than ever before, and they’re anxious about how digital technologies and data will affect their lives. We know that Canadians will continue to use digital services that use their personal data—there is no going back.

For Canadians to prosper and benefit from the digital economy, we need to ensure that Canadians can have confidence that their data is safe and trust that their privacy is being respected.

That is why our government has introduced the Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA), legislation that will provide world-leading privacy and data protection for Canadians. It balances our drive for innovation with increased protection of Canadians’ online life, ensuring that all can benefit from the new resources of our digital world.

With the CPPA, Canadians will have more control and greater transparency over how companies handle their personal information. Canadians will have the freedom to move their information from one organization to another and be able to demand that their information be destroyed. We are also making it simpler to give informed and meaningful consent about how your data will be used, through terms and conditions that use less jargon and more plain-language.

The CPPA includes the highest fines among G7 privacy laws. For the most serious contraventions, companies would face fines of up to five per cent of global revenues or $25-million, whichever is higher. For other contraventions, non-complying companies would be subject to penalties of up to ten million dollars or three per cent of their global revenue.

To protect Canadians’ privacy, the CPPA requires that automated decision-making systems—like algorithms and artificial intelligence—must be transparent about how they use data to make predictions. Individuals will also have the right to request that businesses explain how a prediction, recommendation, or decision was made by an automated decision-making system and explain how the information was obtained.

We will also make it easier to share de-identified information between the private and public sector, facilitating research on our most important challenges in fields as diverse as public health, infrastructure and environmental protection.

But we also recognize that privacy laws can’t overburden small businesses and the more than one million Canadians who operate them. The CPPA will help small businesses prosper by ensuring the rules around data and privacy are fair, clear and enforced, and flexible enough to meet the needs of smaller organizations. The CPPA embodies the principles-based approach of Canada’s Digital Charter by striking the right balance between strengthening trust and empowering innovation in our evolving economy.

Our government is building a Canada where citizens have confidence that their data is safe and privacy is respected, while unlocking innovation that promotes a strong economy.

This is one important step, with many more to come, in our holistic approach to protecting Canadians’ digital identities.

Navdeep Bains is the federal minister of innovation, science and industry and represents Mississauga-Malton, Ont.

The Hill Times 

