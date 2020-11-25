Tick tock: Liberals call for swift implementation of new Canada-U.K. trade pact as legislative process remains murky

After completing negotiations for a rollover of Canada-U.K. trade provisions, the Liberals have little time to pass the new deal through Parliament before those provisions expire at the end of December, with opposition Parliamentarians accusing the government of once again ignoring the role of Parliament.

Opposition MPs have questioned whether there’s enough time to pass the deal reached on Nov. 21 before the House rises on Dec. 11, with only 13 sitting days remaining in this year’s legislative calendar. The House doesn’t return until Jan. 25, 2021. Before it rises, it also has other important business to address, such as Bill C-7, which would amend Canada’s assisted dying law and has to receive royal assent by the Quebec Superior Court’s deadline of Dec. 18.

Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan (Outremont, Que.), parliamentary secretary to International Trade Minister Mary Ng (Markham-Thornhill, Ont.), told The Hill Times the government wants to “move as quickly as possible.”

The fact the transitional deal is a rollover of Canada’s existing agreement with the EU, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), should “provide comfort to a lot of Parliamentarians with respect to moving forward quickly on this transitional agreement,” she said.

In a virtual announcement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), Ms. Ng, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss announced on Nov. 21 that Canada and the U.K. had reached a transitional trade deal. The deal has yet to be formally signed by the two countries. Canada-U.K. trade will no longer be covered by CETA when the Brexit transition period concludes at the end of the year. Canada and the U.K. will begin negotiations on a more comprehensive trade pact in 2021.

If all goes to plan, the transitional deal will come into force by Jan. 1, 2021. But before that happens, an implementation bill has to be passed by Parliament.

Asked if the Liberals would recall Parliament after Dec. 11 if needed to get the bill through, Ms. Bendayan said the government is prepared to do “anything and everything possible” to move it forward.

“The question will remain: how, in a minority context, we ensure that we have support for changing the current calendar if need be. But the tools that we do have at our disposal will always be used, and we will continue to work collaboratively with all sides in order to see how we can get this done in time,” she said, noting the government is working on other scenarios to mitigate possible implementation delays.

Responding to witnesses concerned about the short timeline to ratify a transitional trade deal, Ms. Bendayan told the House International Trade Committee on Nov. 16 that the committee was able to “move quickly, holding meetings night and day” to ensure the new NAFTA was implemented.

On Nov. 23, she told the committee the text of the Canada-U.K. agreement is not yet available.

“Lawyers both in the United Kingdom and in Canada are working on this legal review as we speak. I understand normally this type of review takes between two and four weeks,” she said.

NDP MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, Man.), his party’s international trade critic, said it’s up to the government to present a plan on how it will implement the trade deal.

“If it’s another two to four weeks until there’s actually a document that could inform enabling legislation, I think this is beyond whether Parliament can pass it fast enough. We’re still wondering if the government can present anything fast enough,” he said. “It’s a real problem of the government’s making in terms of [the] timeline.”

He said the pressure is on the government to move forward.

“It’s really in the government’s court here,” he said. “They are the ones with all the information and they’re the ones with the deadline.”

Until Parliamentarians see the text of the bill, he said it’s hard to say what legislative process is necessary.

For now, Mr. Blaikie said he’s trying to ascertain what support will be necessary for importers and exporters who do business with the U.K. in the case of a break in trade continuity, which he thinks there’s a “high likelihood” of happening.

Youmy Han, a spokesperson for Ms. Ng, said “right now, it is more important than ever to do everything we can to keep people employed and provide stability for businesses.”

“The new Canada-U.K. Trade Continuity Agreement is a win for Canadians. It will ensure continuity and predictability for our businesses, exporters, and workers across the country,” she said.

“We look forward to tabling legislation in the House of Commons as soon as possible. We urge all Parliamentarians to work with us to pass this quickly to ensure Canadians stay employed and businesses have the stability they need at this challenging time.”

Ms. Han did not address a question on whether the government is open to recalling the House to do so.

Bloc Québécois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay (Saint-Hyacinthe-Bagot, Que.), his party’s international trade critic, said the government is to blame for the late finalization of negotiations.

“We won’t vote in favour or against a deal when we don’t know its content,” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”

“We are presently studying … a deal while we don’t have the text—we don’t know what’s in it. It’s a real piece of art, and it’s not a good piece of art,” said Mr. Savard-Tremblay.

He said Parliamentarians should “take the time that is needed” to study the new deal.

“We don’t have problems to act fast, but not if fast means to not be serious in our job that we have to do,” he said.

Liberal International Trade Committee chair Judy Sgro (Humber River-Black Creek, Ont.) told The Hill Times on Nov. 20 she hopes an implementation bill will move through Parliament expeditiously, noting there’s pressure to get the deal in force by the time the CETA coverage of Canada-U.K. trade ends.

“I suspect the committee will deal with it fairly quickly,” she said, adding she is prepared to have the committee meet at “whatever hour is necessary” for the committee to feel it “had a full discussion on this agreement.”

Ms. Sgro said the biggest challenge will be finding time for meetings and to have the necessary House services, such a translation, available.

The committee has been conducting a study of Canada-U.K. trade since Nov. 16, including meetings with officials and stakeholders.

It’s uncertain whether the government will abide by a provision under the Policy on Tabling Treaties in Parliament, which requires that the text of a new agreement be tabled in the House 21 sitting days before an implementation legislation is introduced. If followed, it would mean that, without a recall, an implementation bill wouldn’t move through the House until February. The policy applies to “comprehensive” trade deals.

“We are still working on how to ensure we can ensure this new agreement can be put in place as soon as possible,” Ms. Han said.

Mr. Blaikie probed Global Affairs officials about the difference between a transitional and comprehensive deal at committee on Nov. 21.

“What is the meaningful difference between a comprehensive trade agreement and a transitional trade agreement that is a carbon copy of a comprehensive agreement that never expires?” he asked.

Trade negotiator Doug Forsyth said it isn’t a carbon copy as there are differences.

Mr. Blaikie told The Hill Times it’s hard to say if the provisions should be followed without seeing the agreement.

“I would be far more satisfied that there is a meaningful distinction between the idea of a transitional agreement and a comprehensive trade agreement if the transitional agreement included some kind of deadline by which it is no longer effective,” he said.

The policy on tabling trade treaties was amended during the last parliamentary session to include a requirement to table of a notice of intent in the House 90 days before those talks begin, table the objectives of those talks 30 days before they start, and table an economic impact assessment when the resulting trade bill is introduced in the House. That process wasn’t followed for the negotiations for this transitional trade agreement with the U.K.

Those changes were agreed upon in February in order to gain NDP support as the Liberals sought to swiftly pass the new NAFTA through Parliament.

While the Trade Committee was studying the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), opposition MPs accused the Liberal government of not respecting the role of Parliament in scrutinizing trade agreements—with quick passage and the last minute release of a long-awaited economic impact assessment hours before a committee meeting.

Opposition MPs say the fractious implementation of CUSMA is top of mind as the Liberals try to quickly pass the new Canada-U.K. transitional deal.

“There are things that the government could have done, and could be doing, in order to try and bring people in on the process a little bit more if they felt it was really important that Parliament be an integral part of that process, and they are not doing those things,” said Mr. Blaikie.

He said there were no confidential briefings for opposition MPs regarding trade negotiations with the U.K., and for him, “that doesn’t show a lot of improvement in terms of the government’s attitude towards Parliament in respect to trade deals.”

Mr. Savard-Tremblay said the government always tries to rush the work of the committee.

“I think they hope that we won’t do our jobs so we do it too quick,” he said.

There are also questions over how fast the bill can move through the Senate, which rises for the year on Dec. 18.

The Senate only had a pre-study CUSMA and wasn’t given the opportunity to formally study the implementation bill, as it was passed under extraordinary circumstances in March as Parliament adjourned amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservative Senator Leo Housakos (Wellington, Que.), a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade, told The Hill Times he’s generally worried about the approach the government has taken with trade deals when it comes to the role of Parliament, but he’s not “so worried” about the limited time for review in this case, given Canada’s strong relationship with the U.K.

“For sure we will put it through, I would just to highlight we would like to have had the opportunity to review it, which unfortunately we won’t because this government hasn’t done the appropriate planning,” he said.

CSG Senator Douglas Black (Alberta), who also sits on the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said in an email that an implementation bill “must receive urgent attention from Parliamentarians” given the “urgency of maintaining market access on both sides of the Atlantic.”

“But this does not mean bypassing parliamentary scrutiny—something that this government has gotten too comfortable doing during the pandemic,” he said.

Independent Senator Tony Dean (Ontario) said in an email that the Senate will “determine its own approach to reviewing any implementing legislation.”

“The time needed and approach to this might be dependent on the extent of any variation from the CETA agreement,” he added.

