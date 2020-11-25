Public health is not dependable without independence

Canada’s public health system is failing yet again. Our governments struggled to respond effectively to the 2003 SARS outbreak and 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, and they still have not controlled the staggering epidemic of fatal street-drug overdoses. Now, far less wealthy jurisdictions are outperforming our response to COVID-19. Our system is floundering because of two missing ingredients: public health independence and public trust.
