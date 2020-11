A provision allowing organizations to disclose de-identified data to governments for 'socially beneficial' purposes is one of two likely controversial aspects of Bill C-11.

Innovation, Science, and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains is pictured in the West Block during a press conference ahead of the introduction of Bill C-11 on Nov. 17. Among concerns germane to the bill are questions about how long it will take to get it passed, develop regulations, and begin enforcement, writes Les Whittington.