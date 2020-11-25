Feds’ global pandemic response must support local peace building

The Colombian region of Chocó is one of the rainiest places in the world. When the region’s rivers flood, whole communities find themselves displaced, and in need of assistance. But providing humanitarian support to these communities isn’t a simple matter of getting supplies where they need to go—Chocó is also one of the areas that has suffered the effects of Colombia’s armed conflict most deeply, resulting in limited access to many of its communities, and an economy in which 80 per cent of residents rely on the informal sector.