'The culture of the RCMP is toxic and tolerates misogynistic and homophobic attitudes amongst its leaders and members,' reads the Bastarache report. Wish I were surprised.

It is impossible to believe that RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, pictured on Sept. 17, 2019, had no clue this was the culture of the RCMP, especially given Canadian taxpayers have already forked out $100-million each on two sexual harassment class action lawsuits in the last four years, writes Erica Ifill.