Trump’s end game will be grim

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump has two months to lash out before Joe Biden takes office. He's already called on Republican legislators to help him override the election, and contemplated attacking Iran.
No one knows how far Donald Trump, pictured Nov. 13, 2020, will go to hold onto power as President-Elect Joe Biden prepares to take office in January, writes Michael Harris. Photograph courtesy of The White House
HALIFAX—Get ready for the Days of the Guillotine in Trumpland.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
One-term former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes talks to The Hill Times about her life in federal politics and about her upcoming book, Can You Hear Me Now?, and she says she's not ruling out a return to the Hill.