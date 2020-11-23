Modernizing the Canadian Environmental Protection Act should be a public health priority

Following the 2019 federal election, the government made two distinct commitments on environmental legislation. First, it committed to introducing legislation to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Second, it promised to strengthen the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) to adequately protect Canadians from 21st-century toxic pollution and harmful chemicals.
Sponsored Content
By Schneider Electric’s Secure Power Division - Canada
Enter your email address to
register a free account.