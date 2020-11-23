Where are the serious leaders from Canada’s business community, the big-picture thinkers about the country’s future?

In a somewhat condescending letter to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, left, on her appointment as minister of finance, Goldy Hyder, centre, president of the Business Council, reminded her that 'the government’s fiscal capacity is not unlimited,' and warned that Canada could face a repeat of the early 1990s fiscal crisis, which led to a sharp cut in federal spending, a prospect roundly dismissed by former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge, right, writes David Crane.