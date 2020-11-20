As COVID-19 runs ‘around unchecked,’ Trudeau urges renewed adherence to public health measures

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says while public health officials “understand this virus much better than before,” Canadians can’t afford to let their guard down while the country is in the grip of a second wave that could be grimmer than the first onset of the pandemic last spring.

Speaking to reporters at Rideau Cottage on Nov. 20, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) said nationwide lockdowns adopted in the first wave were seen as a “contradiction,” as measures that hurt the economy for the sake of public health. That perception, he said, has since given way to a realization that “the things that protect our health are actually the best things to protect our economy.”

“Going into lockdown and supporting businesses while we’re in that lockdown is a better way of ensuring their success in a few months, a few years, than trying to tough through a virus that is running around unchecked,” he said. “The federal government is going to continue to be there to help businesses that are impacted by these shutdowns.”

While Mr. Trudeau has deferred to the provinces and local health authorities in those jurisdictions to decide which restrictions to adopt, his remarks set the stage for a wave of new restrictions that may be adopted in the coming days and weeks. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, in a presser Friday afternoon, said Toronto and the Peel Region, will move into a lockdown starting midnight Nov. 23. The order includes the shuttering of all non-essential businesses, including retail, which will be required to do curbside pickup only, and personal-care services. Mr. Ford did not specify an end date to those measures.

Mr. Trudeau noted that the feds’ latest pandemic-relief package, which includes a rent subsidy for struggling businesses, received royal assent on Nov. 19, paving the way for applications to be filed starting Nov. 23. The subsidy is retroactive to Sept. 27, 2020, and will run until June 2021. Eligible businesses can claim up to 65 per cent of the rental costs for a maximum of $300,000 of those expenses per period. Those forced to shut down because of local public health orders, Mr. Trudeau said, can also apply to receive an additional 25 per cent subsidy, bringing the total to 90 per cent. The government’s modifications to the rental subsidy program, to allow businesses to apply instead of landlords, follow criticism over its slow uptake.

The Public Health Agency’s latest modelling projections, released on Nov. 20, forecasted that Canada could be on track to hit upwards of 60,000 new infections in December, unless individuals modify their behaviour and restrictions are tightened. In the short term, the agency said Canada is currently projected to see between 366,500 and 378,600 cases and between 11,870 and 12,120 deaths by Nov. 30.

“Many outbreaks are linked to informal, social gatherings, with family and friends, where public health practices are not being consistently observed,” said chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam. “These events are amplifying the COVID-19 spread in many areas and imposing a heavy strain on public health for testing, tracing, and follow-up.”

Mr. Trudeau said the latest projections should serve as a notice to Canadians to reduce and limit their level of contact with others, to wear masks, and to stay at home, as the cold weather shifts social engagements indoors. He added that people who are able to work from home should make those arrangements.

“Here’s the bottom line: we have a long winter ahead, as the weather drives us indoors, we really are in danger of seeing far more transmissions,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

The public health agency also projected that, with the current rate of contacts, the country could see an average of 20,000 new cases a day by the end of December.

Dr. Tam said the surge in cases in Western Europe, where the spikes have led to an uptick in hospitalization rates that “approach or surpass” the pandemic’s first wave, “helps us to anticipate what we might expect to see here in the coming weeks.”

She noted some jurisdictions in Canada are already under strain, pointing to decisions to postpone elective surgeries and procedures. In Edmonton, for example, Alberta Health Services decided to postpone, in late October, 30 per cent of non-essential surgeries, according to Edmonton Journal.

Public health officials were pressed to respond to Quebec Premier François Legault’s “moral contract,” a recent pitch to Quebecers to agree to isolate a week before and after Christmas, which would allow them to convene gatherings of up to 10 people between Dec. 24 and Dec. 27.

“It’s very important for every person to take a look in the mirror and assess their own risks. It’s a matter of risk tolerance, risk management,” said Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer. “My in-laws are from Quebec, and I love social gatherings during the holidays. … However, we will only be the immediate family, with our children.”

Mr. Njoo added “his own personal plan” for the holidays includes limiting contact with his immediate family and asking his son, who lives in Montreal, to self-quarantine two weeks before he visits.

Mr. Trudeau shared the latest projections with opposition leaders the day before their release. According to a readout of their meeting, party leaders were also briefed on the government’s efforts to procure vaccines, measures around interprovincial travel, rapid testing, and the situation facing schools and long-term care facilities, where outbreaks are once again on the rise.

The Hill Times