There’s a way forward: Trudeau should hold an open, televised federal-provincial conference

VANCOUVER—The headlines are alarming: “Daily cases may top 10,000 next month: Tam”; “Hospitals stretched to the limits”; “Health-care workers exhausted”; and “Canada’s unity cracking.” Pressure is mounting to declare a national emergency, with Ottawa taking control. Provincial premiers are getting whipsawed, forced to choose between lockdowns and opening up to keep the economy going. The previous unified federal-provincial approach appears to be cracking. And Canadians are worried, very afraid. What’s the way forward?