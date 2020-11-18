What can Canadian pollsters learn from mistakes in American presidential polling?

As questions mount about the performance of U.S. polling in successive presidential elections, some Canadian pollsters say there is an opportunity to learn from the mistakes of American firms, while others defend the performance of their U.S. counterparts.

Soon after the Nov. 3 election, as the early returns came back in favour of U.S. President Donald Trump, pollsters were once again placed on the hot seat. A New York Magazine headline asked if the public should even stop paying attention to polls.

But as the vote count progressed and mail-in ballots were counted, the vote totals got closer and closer to the results that were projected in pre-election polls. Yet, the results were still off. With around 97 per cent of the expected vote counted, U.S. president-elect Joe Biden is leading by 3.6 points as of Nov. 17. National polls leading up to the election had Mr. Biden leading by at least eight points.

Pollster David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data, told The Hill Times that there are “lessons” for Canadian polling firms to learn from the mistakes that are being made in the United States.

“Something happened that we, I think, really need to understand,” he said.

The exact reason why some polling was off won’t be known for some time, as U.S. polling firms and academics analyze what went right and what went wrong.

“It’s hard to defend the performance in the U.S. when it’s pretty clear that the same kinds of mistakes or some kinds of errors that might be showing up in these polls [in previous elections] happened again,” he said, adding there’s more work to be done to figure out what’s going on and how to better estimate vote intentions.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the national vote by 2.1 percentage points, but lost the electoral college. While national polling was largely accurate—most national polls had Ms. Clinton with a three-point lead—polls underestimated Mr. Trump’s performance at the state level, a 2017 report by the American Association for Public Opinion Research found.

He said the likely explanation is that there are certain people that polls aren’t accounting for.

“The methods they are using aren’t capturing a certain segment of the population,” said Mr. Coletto, adding that Canadians polling is not immune to the same challenges pollsters face in capturing the U.S. electorate.

Although, in the last federal election, Canadian pollsters fared well. But there have been issues in the past, especially in provincial and municipal elections.

“Our ability to maybe capture the mood of the country is in part a function of how … less polarized we are now as a country,” Mr. Coletto said, noting that partisanship isn’t as strong.

Frank Graves, founder and president of EKOS Research, said while there were some areas of “systematic underrepresentation of Trump support,” he said he didn’t think the polling was “particularly inaccurate.”

“It looked worse than it was at the outset because of the unusual nature of this election,” said Mr. Graves, adding that the accuracy of the polling was within the realm of what has been seen over the last 20 to 30 years.

Most polls likely predicted the accurate results in 48 of 50 states, according to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

Mr. Graves said one issue for U.S. pollsters is accounting for voters who distrust institutions.

“Because much higher levels of institutional mistrust—and in the media and polling and all those sorts of things—just don’t do surveys, which they’ll have to figure out,” he said.

Mr. Graves said Canadian pollsters can always learn and adapt to different changes that have happened south of the border.

Pollster Greg Lyle of Innovative Research Group said it will likely be two years before all the work is finished in assessing what working theory is the most likely behind polling errors.

Some have said certain voters aren’t accounted for due to a “shy” Trump voter effect, where those surveyed don’t admit that they are backing Trump, but research by the Pew Research Center has unearthed little evidence for the theory.

Nik Nanos, chief data scientist and founder of Nanos Research, said the effect is “complete media speculation” by Trump supporters to discredit polls because they were behind.

He said when the full national vote is counted, Mr. Biden is likely to win by four or five points, which is around the margin of error.

Mr. Nanos said U.S. polling is more vulnerable to error because they do extra modelling for likely voters, which doesn’t happen in Canada.

“That’s the most vulnerable part of the polling that is done in the United States,” he said.

Perception of poor U.S. polling could hurt Canadian industry

Mr. Coletto said a high-profile event, such as the U.S. presidential election, will “no doubt” have an effect and raise questions about polling and methodology at home.

“My view has always been that I don’t necessarily think the tool that we have available to us—the survey itself—is not as precise and perfect as people make it out to be,” he said. “The expectation of perfection and being dead-on accurate, I think, is unrealistic.”

University of British Columbia emeritus professor Richard Johnston, who previously held the Canadian Research Chair in public opinion, elections, and representation, said the perception of poor polling accuracy “absolutely” has an impact on the industry.

“Polling firms are susceptible to the same sort of anti-intellectual mistrust … that’s out there” that impacts academics and others, he said.

“They are going to be very sensitive as an industry,” Prof. Johnston said, but added there might not be much they can do about it.

“We still don’t really know what went on—even in 2016,” he said. “At the end of the day … you don’t know how much of the problem is a result of people who just aren’t answering the polls in the first place.”

Mr. Lyle said there is some “reputational hit” for the polling industry, especially from election night.

But he said despite the doom and gloom around polling following the 2016 U.S. presidential election, there wasn’t much of an effect on the Canadian polling industry.

“It’s still a big feature of media coverage. And the reason for that is because people like to read those stories,” Mr. Lyle said.

Mr. Graves said the accounts of polling “massively failing” were “egregiously overstated.”

He said there isn’t a great deal of corrosive impact that spills over to Canadian polls from the negative view of polling accuracy in other places.

Mr. Graves said it is important for the polling industry to “point out where the criticisms are unfounded, unfair, or exaggerated.”

Mr. Nanos said the challenge for the industry is that on one day a poll will be championed, but on the next it will be dismissed, based on the partisan advantage it gives.

“The problem is not necessarily the polling. The problem is that people are very quick to dismiss any kind of survey that they disagree with, while at the same time use another survey to support their views,” he said. “If there’s a problem it’s the weaponization of polling … where they are used, dismissed, discredited, or held up as gospel, depending on where you stand in a particular campaign.”

He said trust in polling is at the same level as it has always been, noting that response rates have increased during the pandemic.

