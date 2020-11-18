Trump lost, so let’s try to inoculate multilateralism from any revival of Trumpism

Trumpism dealt serious blows to the multilateral system put in place by the U.S. and its allies beginning 75 years ago. While U.S. President Donald Trump will soon be gone, Trumpism could easily be revived if major institutional reforms acceptable to the U.S. aren’t achieved. Canada and other U.S. friends have a responsibility to push for such reforms. Failure will trigger more of what we’ve seen—and do grave damage to the interests of democratic, free-market countries around the world.