Who says newspapers are dead? Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, pictured Nov. 18, 2020, carries a copy of The Globe and Mail on his way to preside over a caucus meeting. O'Toole's predecessor, Andrew Scheer, has been in the headlines recently after The Globe reported that two of his relatives—his sister and sister-in-law—worked for his office. Though Scheer didn't run afoul of the rules, the new leader says he expects more from his team.