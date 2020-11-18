Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Hill Life & People

Katherine Koostachin joins PMO as a senior policy adviser

By Laura Ryckewaert      November 18, 2020

Plus, Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef is in need of a new director of policy following Yanique Williams’ recent exit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Nov. 10 during a press conference on the government's COVID-19 response in the Sir John A. Macdonald Building. Alongside Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, he announced a $20-million temporary Veterans Organizations Emergency Support fund. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a new wonk in his office with Katherine Koostachin having been brought on board last week as a senior policy adviser.

Laura Ryckewaert

Laura Ryckewaert is a deputy editor at The Hill Times.
- lryckewaert@hilltimes.com

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘Inevitable’ return to testy federal-provincial relations will showcase discord with differing priorities, say politicos and experts

News|By Neil Moss
'We are seeing the inevitable conversation about crucial policy decisions on resources come to the fore with [where] inevitably you'll see differences,' says former Liberal strategist John Delacourt.

MPs, Senators look to fill Centre Block’s courtyards in recent reno recommendations

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The Senate has, for one, recommended a partial infill be built in Centre Block’s eastern courtyard, while the House’s working group has endorsed an expansion of the lobbies into its western courtyard.

What can Canadian pollsters learn from mistakes in American presidential polling?

News|By Neil Moss
'The methods they are using aren't capturing a certain segment of the population,' Abacus Data's David Coletto says of U.S. pollsters.

Access to mental health services for Armed Forces in House Defence committee’s sights amid rising suicide numbers

News|By Aidan Chamandy
In 2019, 17 regular force members and three reservists died by suicide, which was the highest number since 2014.

No ‘consensus’ to make televised leaders’ debates commission permanent feature, says LeBlanc

News|By Beatrice Paez
The commission, overseen by former governor general David Johnston, recommended establishing a permanent structure.

Watchdog calls out RCMP over ‘shocking’ backlog of access-to-information requests

News|By Palak Mangat
In February 2019, the RCMP had 4,532 active cases, about 92 per cent (or 4,179) of which were past the statutory due date to respond, according to the Office of the Information Commissioner.

House Justice Committee expected to vote on Bloc motion to probe ‘political vetting’ of judicial candidates, says Bloc MP Fortin

News|By Abbas Rana
Anyone who raises questions about the Liberal government’s judicial appointment process is either ‘ill informed’ or playing ‘shameless politics,’ says Liberal MP James Maloney.

Military embeds with PHAC to set up ‘hub’ to guide distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

News|By Palak Mangat
Outgoing chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance, 'has dispatched some of his best planners' to the Public Health Agency of Canada to plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, says defence official Maj. Gen. Trevor Cadie

Drive-in rallies and scrapping platform announcements? What Canadian campaigns can learn from the U.S. election

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
'I can’t think of an election where your advanced polls [are] going to be so integral to your ultimate result as the next one,' said John Delacourt.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions