Katherine Koostachin joins PMO as a senior policy adviser

Plus, Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef is in need of a new director of policy following Yanique Williams’ recent exit.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured Nov. 10 during a press conference on the government's COVID-19 response in the Sir John A. Macdonald Building. Alongside Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, he announced a $20-million temporary Veterans Organizations Emergency Support fund. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a new wonk in his office with Katherine Koostachin having been brought on board last week as a senior policy adviser.
Outgoing chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance, 'has dispatched some of his best planners' to the Public Health Agency of Canada to plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, says defence official Maj. Gen. Trevor Cadie