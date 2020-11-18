‘Inevitable’ return to testy federal-provincial relations will showcase discord with differing priorities, say politicos and experts

'We are seeing the inevitable conversation about crucial policy decisions on resources come to the fore with [where] inevitably you'll see differences,' says former Liberal strategist John Delacourt.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has urged provincial premiers, like, clockwise from top left, Doug Ford, François Legault, Scott Moe, Brian Pallister, and Jason Kenney, and to 'do the right thing' to combat the surging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
As the collaborative approach between federal and provincial political leaders is collapsing, politicos and experts say it is an “inevitable” return to normal as policy priorities diverge.
Outgoing chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance, 'has dispatched some of his best planners' to the Public Health Agency of Canada to plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, says defence official Maj. Gen. Trevor Cadie