Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Free Trial Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Log In
Opinion

In the return of major power rivalry, Canada should cement its role

By Andrea Charron and James Fergusson       November 18, 2020

Failure to rediscover the NATO-NORAD connection means that North America is vulnerable, Canada forfeits its commitment to its allies, and Canada’s ability to contribute to international peace and security is curtailed.

A CF-18 Hornet from 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron in Cold Lake, Alta., flies in the Alaskan airspace in preparation for Exercise Vigilant Eagle 13 on Aug. 25, 2013.To ensure that Canada meets its obligations to NATO and to NORAD, modernization is essential, not least of all because it also represents a contribution to wider NATO aims, write Andrea Charron and James Fergusson. DND photograph courtesy of Cpl. Vicky Lefrancois

The demise of NATO, especially, and NORAD, occasionally, has been declared by many pundits on numerous occasions. During the 1990s, having defeated the Soviet Union and reached “the end of history,” NATO and NORAD discovered new missions. NATO went out of area and added counterterrorism and crisis management to its to-do list. NORAD provided air surveillance to assist with drug interdiction missions. NORAD was assumed to defend Canada and the continental United States exclusively; NATO was dedicated to Western Europe only.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

‘Inevitable’ return to testy federal-provincial relations will showcase discord with differing priorities, say politicos and experts

News|By Neil Moss
'We are seeing the inevitable conversation about crucial policy decisions on resources come to the fore with [where] inevitably you'll see differences,' says former Liberal strategist John Delacourt.

MPs, Senators look to fill Centre Block’s courtyards in recent reno recommendations

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
The Senate has, for one, recommended a partial infill be built in Centre Block’s eastern courtyard, while the House’s working group has endorsed an expansion of the lobbies into its western courtyard.

What can Canadian pollsters learn from mistakes in American presidential polling?

News|By Neil Moss
'The methods they are using aren't capturing a certain segment of the population,' Abacus Data's David Coletto says of U.S. pollsters.

Access to mental health services for Armed Forces in House Defence committee’s sights amid rising suicide numbers

News|By Aidan Chamandy
In 2019, 17 regular force members and three reservists died by suicide, which was the highest number since 2014.

No ‘consensus’ to make televised leaders’ debates commission permanent feature, says LeBlanc

News|By Beatrice Paez
The commission, overseen by former governor general David Johnston, recommended establishing a permanent structure.

Watchdog calls out RCMP over ‘shocking’ backlog of access-to-information requests

News|By Palak Mangat
In February 2019, the RCMP had 4,532 active cases, about 92 per cent (or 4,179) of which were past the statutory due date to respond, according to the Office of the Information Commissioner.

House Justice Committee expected to vote on Bloc motion to probe ‘political vetting’ of judicial candidates, says Bloc MP Fortin

News|By Abbas Rana
Anyone who raises questions about the Liberal government’s judicial appointment process is either ‘ill informed’ or playing ‘shameless politics,’ says Liberal MP James Maloney.

Military embeds with PHAC to set up ‘hub’ to guide distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

News|By Palak Mangat
Outgoing chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance, 'has dispatched some of his best planners' to the Public Health Agency of Canada to plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, says defence official Maj. Gen. Trevor Cadie

Drive-in rallies and scrapping platform announcements? What Canadian campaigns can learn from the U.S. election

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
'I can’t think of an election where your advanced polls [are] going to be so integral to your ultimate result as the next one,' said John Delacourt.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columns

Hill Times Publishing

© 2020 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions