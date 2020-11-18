In the return of major power rivalry, Canada should cement its role

The demise of NATO, especially, and NORAD, occasionally, has been declared by many pundits on numerous occasions. During the 1990s, having defeated the Soviet Union and reached “the end of history,” NATO and NORAD discovered new missions. NATO went out of area and added counterterrorism and crisis management to its to-do list. NORAD provided air surveillance to assist with drug interdiction missions. NORAD was assumed to defend Canada and the continental United States exclusively; NATO was dedicated to Western Europe only.