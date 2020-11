And Quebec is not alone in this, as events in Thunder Bay, Ont., Winnipeg, Saskatoon, rural Nova Scotia and elsewhere have shown. Racism against First Nations peoples spans the country.

The abuse of Joyce Echaquan, who died Sept. 28, should have come as no surprise to officials familiar with the Joliette hospital: it had a reputation for disgraceful behaviour that earned it a mention in the 488-page Viens Report, writes Andrew Caddell.