Canada’s surface combatant costs might be taking on water

Sometime soon, the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) will release an updated costing of the Navy’s Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) project. Much of Canada’s naval future, military combat capability, and ability to defend our country and continent are wrapped up in that project, the most expensive we have ever undertaken. Currently budgeted at between $56-billion and $60-billion, the PBO will likely report that substantially more money is needed to deliver CSC.