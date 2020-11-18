Canada’s security is languishing under the Trudeau government

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the Canadian economy, it also lays bare Canada’s vulnerability to increasingly hostile foreign actors. The Liberal defence plan, Strong, Secure, Engaged, left Canada ill-prepared for the real world. The new reality of COVID-19, the return of great-power rivalry, and interrupted supply chains for critical equipment, is causing Canadians to doubt whether this Liberal government is capable of protecting Canada’s security and sovereignty.
