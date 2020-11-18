Canada’s security is languishing under the Trudeau government

If the Liberals remain in power, Canada’s security and sovereignty will be increasingly vulnerable and compromised, especially when forced to confront the next global crisis.

National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is pictured in Ottawa on Sept. 15, 2020. Before the pandemic, the Liberal government failed to deliver the critical equipment our Canadian Armed Forces need to protect us on the land, sea, and in the air, and is compromising our ability to continue to contribute meaningfully to our NORAD and NATO alliances in the future, writes James Bezan