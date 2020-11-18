Canada’s adaptation to evolving NORAD and NATO roles

On Nov. 9, in a call to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. president-elect Joe Biden reaffirmed the close bonds between Canada and the U.S., citing the North American partnership and deepening collaboration to address regional and global challenges—including strengthening NATO. Indeed, not only do NATO and NORAD remain viable and workable alliances today, they are imperative; and Canada’s role has been and should continue to be engaged, but Canada needs to strengthen and adapt its defence to the realities of emerging threats and security challenges to effectively meet its alliance commitments.