Watchdog calls out RCMP over ‘shocking’ backlog of access-to-information requests

'[There is] clear evidence that the RCMP’s inability to meet statutory timeframes under the Act is the norm, not an exception,' writes Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard. 'The RCMP still lacks a comprehensive strategy.'
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, right, has instructed the RCMP to 'work with' the Treasury Board to develop a 'comprehensive plan' to address a backlog of requests for information, in the wake of a damning report from Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
The RCMP needs to present a “comprehensive strategy” to reduce an unacceptable backlog of requests for information, says a new report from the federal information commissioner.
