No ‘consensus’ to make televised leaders’ debates commission permanent feature, says LeBlanc

Queen’s Privy Council President and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the “consensus isn’t there yet” to establish a permanent commission to oversee the production of the leaders’ debates, the groundwork is being laid for it to prepare for the next federal election.

In an appearance before the House Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Mr. LeBlanc (Beauséjour, N.B.) said the $800,000 left over from the commission’s $4.6-million budget in 2019 would be carried over to help it prepare for the next round of debates.

“The commission was able to know the general election was in October 2019,” he said. “But in a minority Parliament, that’s not a luxury that the commission will have. The timing of the election remains uncertain. I’m sure the need to be prepared and to plan will be that much important.”

The government has also budgeted another $4.6-million for the arm’s-length commission, funds which will only be released once the election is called. Mr. LeBlanc’s testimony is part of a series of ministerial meetings that have been taking place over the past few weeks before Parliament votes on the government’s budgetary spending requests to keep operations funded. It’s asking Parliament to approve $304.6-billion in federal spending through the main estimates, and another $79-billion through the second set of supplementary estimates by December.

Earlier this month, Mr. LeBlanc announced the government intends to renew the commission’s mandate to produce two televised debates in each official language for the next election cycle.

Former governor general David Johnston agreed to remain in the role of commissioner. In his report outlining recommendations for improving the rollout of the debates, Mr. Johnston said Parliament should consider having a permanent structure in place “with a reduced form between elections.”

Responding to questions from NDP MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, Man.) about whether the government is moving towards making the commission a permanent feature of elections, Mr. LeBlanc said “cabinet hasn’t made a decision.”

“It would require legislative change and, again, these would properly be matters your committee should look at … and make recommendations to changes to the Elections Act,” he said. “I personally would favour a permanent, ongoing structure in legislation that would provide that basic platform in general elections of an accessible, open, fair debate between leaders.”

Last year’s election was the first time the federal government had a hand in facilitating the election debates—a point that Conservatives hammered Mr. LeBlanc on repeatedly.

Mr. LeBlanc had a testy exchange with Conservative MP Corey Tochor (Saskatoon-University, Sask.), who questioned the necessity of dipping into public coffers to spend $4.6-million on debates that could be produced by the private sector instead.

The commission was set up, in part, in direct criticism of then-prime minister Stephen Harper who, Mr. LeBlanc said, “cherry-picked” which debates he wanted to participate in during the 2015 election “that had limited access.”

Mr. Harper opted not to participate in the traditional “consortium” debates—produced by a group of media broadcasters—in favour of five debates staged by other outlets, including Maclean’s.

“There ended up being a hodgepodge of debates,” he said. “There was a certain incoherence, madame chair, when the election began because Mr. Harper started vandalizing what had been a long-standing tradition of these consortium-led debates, so the commission was our way to try to restore a basic platform that is fair and accessible across the country, in both official languages.”

Mr. Tochor raised questions about the quality of the commission’s debates, arguing that public funds would be better spent on funding expenses tied to the pandemic. “That $4.6-million could be spent better than producing a flashy debate, where [there were] questionable results on the production value,” he quipped.

Mr. LeBlanc pushed back, saying a “false choice” was being made. “Whatever spending is appropriate to have a fair, independent, credible debates commission will, in no way, limit the government’s responsibility to spend whatever is necessary for the health and safety of Canadians,” he said. “That’s a false choice to pretend that because we’ve decided to set up an independent, fair, robust debates commission, somehow it’s going to take away from other investments.”

The commission’s French debate reached nearly three million Canadians across all platforms, including TV, radio, and streaming services, compared to the 13.2 million who tuned in to the one in English, according to its preliminary data. Whereas the French-language debate drew some praise, the English production was widely panned as a chaotic affair because of its clunky format.

It was responsible for selecting the producer of the debates, which was conducted through a tendering process, while the government set out the participation criteria. Part of those requirements were left to the commission to interpret.

Mr. Johnston has since recommended that the commission should exercise greater oversight on the format and production of the debates, saying it “should reserve the right of final approval” on those items “while respecting journalistic independence.” That recommendation appears to be in response to the criticism of the format of the English debate, which saw five moderators taking turns posing questions, with other questions from ordinary voters interwoven into the program.

The Conservative MPs also questioned the independence of the commission, whose past advisory board included Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE Charity, which has been embroiled in a political controversy over his organization’s ties to the prime minister and the government’s decision to award it oversight of a government student-service program that’s since been scrapped.

Mr. Kielburger was one of seven individuals, including former NDP MP Megan Leslie and former interim opposition leader Deborah Grey of the now-defunct Canadian Alliance, enlisted to advise the commission. The announcement was made by Mr. Johnston, who was appointed by Mr. Harper in 2010 to serve as governor general.

Conservative MP Karen Vecchio (Elgin-Middlesex-London, Ont.) noted that the mechanism for setting up the commission was through an order in council. She asked if the government is considering abandoning that approach. “The government of the day chose to put out an order in council. Will you commit to not putting an order in council when it comes to who has to participate, or on who’s allowed to participate?”

Mr. LeBlanc said Mr. Johnston wouldn’t have accepted the role if he was hamstrung by partisan considerations. “[Mr. Johnston] is precisely the kind of person, and in this case, the precise person to provide that confidence to Canadians, that it is indeed independent,” he added. “Mr. Johnston would not accept to do this if the government or any other partisan actor were offering him direction.”

The Hill Times