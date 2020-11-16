Military embeds with PHAC to set up ‘hub’ to guide distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

Outgoing chief of defence staff, Jonathan Vance, 'has dispatched some of his best planners' to the Public Health Agency of Canada to plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, says defence official Maj. Gen. Trevor Cadieu.
Defence official Maj. Gen. Trevor Cadieu, pictured speaking to the House National Defence Committee on Nov. 16, says the Canadian Armed Forces are working with health officials to set up a 'national operations centre,' but details are still being finalized. Screen capture via ParlVu
Canada’s military is embedding with public health officials in preparation for its role in eventually distributing COVID-19 vaccines, once they have been approved.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Once the Biden administration takes over in January, the regular channels of communications between Canada and the U.S. are expected to open up and trade irritants to be resolved through proper negotiations.
Even as more substantive bills wind their way to the Red Chamber, Senators are likely to be 'mindful' in balancing their role as the Chamber of 'sober second thought' and the timelines they face, says Sheamus Murphy.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that he is 'almost certain' the virus had not yet hit its peak in his province, which reported 860 new cases and 10 deaths on Thursday, up from 672 new cases and seven deaths Wednesday.
Long-term care facility representatives and the Assembly of First Nations say the agency needs to provide training well in advance of a potential pandemic election to ensure communities can cast their vote by mail.