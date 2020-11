Hong Kong’s relative freedom was always conditional and ultimately doomed (2047 at the latest), but this blundering collapse was premature and far from inevitable.

Hong Kong's chief executive, Carrie Lam, withdrew a law that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be transferred to mainland courts for certain 'security' offences. By withdrawing it, she was signalling that Beijing was willing to drop the matter for now. But the protesters snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.