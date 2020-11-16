All federal parties should support Bloc Québécois’ Justice Committee motion to study judicial appointment process

In 2016, the Justin Trudeau Liberals reformed the judicial appointment process. As part of the new system, the government established independent Judicial Advisory Committees to make recommendations to the government on who should be appointed to vacant judicial positions across the country. It was a laudable step on the part of the Liberal government to take politics out of the process, as it’s critical for any civilized country to choose judges solely on the basis of a candidate’s qualifications, not on political connections.