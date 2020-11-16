‘A national emergency requires a coordinated, national plan’: politicos, pollsters, top docs increase calls for coordinated federal-provincial-municipal response to COVID-19

Six weeks out from the holiday season and following the worst week of the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 in Canada that’s seen skyrocketing new case numbers in many provinces across the country, the NDP’s health critic Don Davies says what the country needs right now is “clear, coherent and consistent messaging” around preparing Canadians for the effect the pandemic will have on holiday planning—messaging that should come from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—with Green Party Leader Annamie Paul calling for the establishment of an intergovernmental task force during a national emergency that requires a “coordinated, national plan.”