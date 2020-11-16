Trump’s White House gig coming to a slow, but inexorable end

But don’t be fooled. In political distance, Jan. 20, 2021, is as far away as Mars. There is plenty of time for the man who is still president until he isn’t, to make mischief. And make mischief he already has.
U.S. President Donald Trump, pictured Oct. 30, 2020. America’s worst reality TV show, featuring the Kardashians of politics, the Trump brood, is finally on the brink of being cancelled, writes Michael Harris. Photograph courtesy of Flickr
HALIFAX—America’s worst reality TV show, featuring the Kardashians of politics, the Trump brood, is finally on the brink of being cancelled.
Once the Biden administration takes over in January, the regular channels of communications between Canada and the U.S. are expected to open up and trade irritants to be resolved through proper negotiations.
